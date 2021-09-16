Hunger Action Month: Turn Erie orange for Hunger Action Day

September is Hunger Action Month, and tomorrow (Friday) is Hunger Action Day.

The food banks aims to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing hunger.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is using the day to shine light on the 88,000 people facing hunger issues. About 26 percent of them are under the age of 18.

They want to turn Erie orange, which is the official color of Hunger Action Month. People can wear orange and businesses can turn their offices orange.

They encourage individual groups and businesses to consider hosting fundraisers and food drives throughout the month, as well as volunteer at the food bank to sort, process or pack food.

“It is obviously very important,” said Beth Keil of Second Harvest. “People sometimes they dont realize that hunger relief this is not just a thing that is one day or once a month ,this is a need that we need every day throughout the year.”

For every dollar that is donated, the food bank can provide about six meals. Last year, they rescued 5.2 million meals that would have otherwise be tossed in the dumpster.

