Foster Erie Bag Drive

On any given day in Erie County, there are approximately 400 children in foster care. When brought into foster care, these children are quickly removed from their homes, leaving behind everything they know. Most times they leave with none of their belongings.

This year, Year Foster Erie will be collecting bags for children ages 0-18 years. Placement bags will be given to each child at the time of placement into foster care. It is important to provide the child with a good quality bag full of new items they can call their own. When receiving their bag, the hope is that each child will be reassured of their worth and value.

Over 1,500 children have felt the overwhelming love and support of the Erie Community through the annual placement bag drive. Will you help us continue to reach the children in need? Please consider choosing the Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive as your give back project this holiday season.