Gears And Grub takes over Perry Square

Even though Roar On The Show has moved from downtown Erie to Lake Erie Speedway, there will still be plenty to do around Perry Square.

Gears and Grub gets underway Friday morning and runs throughout the weekend. There will be around 21 food trucks and concession stands set up for the event. This event, at one time was held in the parking lot of the West Erie Plaza but was moved when more stores opened and there was not enough room in the parking lot.

Gears and Grub begins Friday morning at 10am and runs Friday and Saturday from 10am until 10pm and Sunday from 10am until 5pm.

Vendors are lined up on State Street and Around Perry Square.