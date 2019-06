Our Girard HD WxCAM gives you the first look at weather approaching from the west. The HD WxCAM is located on the roof of the Girard Pharmacy at 83 Main St.

It features sweping views of historic downtown Girard and 83 Main St (Route 20), east and west.

For weather and road conditions in the northwestern part of Erie County, be sure to check out the Girard WxCAM.

