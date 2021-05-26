2021 Golden Apple Award Special

JET 24 and Edinboro University have just concluded the 30th year of the Golden Apple Program.

This school year, we honored 30 area teachers. Throughout the pandemic, we surprised and honored educators for the challenging work they are doing both online and in the classroom.

It’s been an interesting time for both students and teachers. No one recognizes that more than leaders at Edinboro University who have prepared teachers for more than 150 years.

Join JET 24’s Lou Baxter as we announce the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.

One of our 30 Golden Apple winners will be surprised to be honored as the top teacher.