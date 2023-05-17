JET 24 and PennWest Edinboro have just concluded the 32nd year of the Golden Apple Program.

This school year, we honored 28 area teachers. Throughout the year, we surprised and honored educators for the challenging work they do in the classroom.

No one recognizes that more than the leaders at PennWest Edinboro who have prepared teachers for more than 150 years.

Join JET 24’s Lou Baxter as we announce the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.

One of our 28 Golden Apple winners will be surprised to be honored as the top teacher.