The Golden Apple Teacher of the Year is announced at PennWest University on Wednesday.

Chosen from five finalists, Lauren Zamperini from the Wattsburg Elementary Center was this year’s winner.

Zamperini was featured in the Week 8 Golden Apple on November 30. In that story, she said he came from a family of educators, and her passion is helping children — especially the rowdier ones.

Wednesday’s master of ceremonies Lou Baxter asked her what advice she would give to any students who think they might want to go into the teaching profession.

“I would tell them the same thing my aunt says that you do this year over and over again, but those children only do it once, so you make every day the best day, and the best year you can for them. There may be bad days, but you can do it,” said Lauren Zamperini, Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.

The other finalists were:

Bryan Lewis from Strong Vincent Middle School;

Mike Hlebik from Rice Avenue Middle School;

Tracy Brumett from North East Middle School and;

Elizabeth Clark from Fairview Elementary.

Congratulations to everyone honored.