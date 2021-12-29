Golden Apple: A look back at winners in 2021

Every week at this time, JET 24’s Lou Baxter shares the newest Golden Apple Award Winner.

With all of the schools on break this week, he comes to us from his own alma mater to look back at some of this year’s winners.

Nearly 50 years ago Baxter roamed the hallways of Academy High School, now called Collegiate Academy.

As you can see the classroom is empty now and everybody is on holiday break.

So we thought we’d take this time to look back at the first half of our Golden Apple school year.

It never gets old surprising teachers with the Golden Apple Award. It is often an emotional experience.

“I am shocked. I am excited, and I am pregnant and hormonal. So I kind of want to cry. I’m so happy,” said Melissa Highley, Winner.

“This is an amazing honor I never expected. I see all the teachers that get it on the news and I thought oh how nice. Well here we are,” said Jennifer Porsch, Winner.

Yep here we are after 31 years of honoring teachers. Alongside us every week is Dr. Mary Jo Melvin from Edinboro University.

She has passion and the ability to recognize teaching excellence in the classroom.

“That’s what Golden Apple allows us to do, to recognize those individuals who often times on a day by day basis make a difference for our young people who are the futures of our world,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

“I am a math teacher obviously, but day one I let them know I am here for a lot more than just math. Whether it is socially, family issues, relationship issues with friends,” said Braden Williams, Winner.

“Mr. Williams would always be there for me. He helped me during many times whether it be with math or social problems,” said Vanessa Troutman, Student Nominator.

Honoring teachers who care about their students and making a difference every day.

“I never really thought this award would be given to me. I just do what I do because I love it,” said Lauren Kelly, Winner.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We are looking forward to the second half of the school year. If you’d like us to pay a visit to your favorite teacher, nominate them on the Golden Apple page of our website.