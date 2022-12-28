Classrooms are empty this week as students and teachers enjoy a holiday break.

That gives us a chance to reflect on the great work and the difference many teachers are making in the lives of their students.

For 32 years, Jet 24 and Penn West University have honored local schoolteachers with the Golden Apple Award. As we’re about mid-way through the school year, let’s take a look back at some of those teachers recognized this school year.

“I’m so surprised, I had no idea. It makes me realize that what I do does make a difference,” said Golden Apple Award winner Patrician Retchloff.

“She is like really nice to everybody. She listens to what you have to say, and she’s just overall a really good teacher,” said Addisyn Spencer, student-nominator.

“Very humbling. It’s such an honor to be recognized and thought that much of by somebody,” said fellow winner Heidi Kalicky.

“I’m very shocked. I knew about this award from watching the news and other teachers in the building, but I never ever assumed it would come my way,” said Brenda Gluvna, another winner.

“It’s a great unexpected honor. This is my first year teaching, so it’s a real affirmation of me,” said Michael Long, the most recent recipient.

We’d love to visit your classroom and honor your teacher. If you’d like us to do that, nominate your favorite teacher on the Golden Apple page here!