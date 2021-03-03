Golden Apple- Ashleigh Dzurik

Tonight we honor the 20th teacher of the school year with a Golden Apple award.

This time, a special teacher teaching special students.

This week we’re at the Elizabeth Lee Black School at the Barber National Institute.

Ashleigh Dzurik has been teaching here for 16 years, but her work with children with special needs started long before the classroom.

“I have a brother with special needs, so just working and growing up with him influenced me to become a teacher, specifically a special education teacher,” said Ashleigh Dzurik, Golden Apple Award Winner.

Miss. Ashleigh was nominated by Alex Pelc and his mom for all that she has done to help Alex reach his full potential. So much so that he has now moved on to Edison Elementary School.

“Ever since I started being in this school, Miss. Ashleigh has been helping me with everything,” said Alex Pelc, Student Nominator.

“She has just been a wealth of information, joy, putting her heart into Alex, giving him the confidence to be a good student,” said Tricia Pelc, Alex’s Mom.

“They impress me every day coming in and showing what they’re able to do, making progress. Our goal is always to get them back to their home schools. So to have success stories like Alex makes us keep coming in and doing what we do,” said Dzurik.

“Miss. Ashleigh has given Alex the power to believe in himself and I think that’s what success is all about,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD, Edinboro University.

Congratulations Ashleigh Dzuric, this weeks JET24 Edinboro University Golden Apple winner.