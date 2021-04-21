Golden Apple Award- Adam Kaiser

Coaching sports led this week’s JET 24 Golden Apple Award winner into the classroom. Now, he’s teaching young people about the game of life.

On the day that Erie High School began systematically returning students to the classroom, Adam Kaiser had just one. Kaiser is an emotional support teacher in math and science.

“Well, I actually started coaching, so I was coaching some basketball and doing summer camps. I decided if I wanted to continue to coach at the high school level, teaching kind of went hand in hand with that, so that’s why I decided to do that.” Kaiser said.

This week’s student nominator wrote to us to say she had dropped out of school and wasn’t sure if she could succeed if she came back.

“He gives me motivation. Without him, I wouldn’t have succeeded. I wouldn’t be where I am today.” said Alexis Tabb.

“They just need somebody that has their back. I try to do that and show them they can do it. Some think it’s impossible to graduate but we want them to do that, it’s possible. We’re here and support them any way that we can.” Kaiser said.

To reach young people, whether just one or a roomful, It takes building trust and confidence.

“This teacher not only saves his students, but he’s helping her earn what no one will ever be able to take away from her, and that is her high school diploma.” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin.

Congratulations to Adam Kaiser! He is this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.