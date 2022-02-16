Golden Apple Award- Amy Berger

This week’s Golden Apple Award-winning teacher is being honored for the great job she has done teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when forced to teach online.

Amy Berger teaches at Edinboro Elementary School. Her mom was a longtime teacher there. 24 years ago, Amy began a classroom journey following in her footsteps.

But, one thing her mother never had to do was teach online during a pandemic.

“It was a challenge and we’re in this environment, it’s very easy to nurture. But, doing that through a computer screen is very difficult. I find that the biggest joy to teaching is the nurturing that’s involved with it, not just the curriculum.

Mrs. Berger’s ability to connect with kindergarten students, like Mason Decker, made the adults in his life feel that Mrs. Berger was special and deserved to be recognized.

“She was engaging. She made it fun for the children to learn from home. It was a struggle to keep them on task and focus. It was amazing how well she was able to do that,” said April Decker, Mason’s mother.

“We, obviously, know that this has been a challenging time. Clearly, everyone appreciates her enthusiasm, the quality of teaching and just her love for her students,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, Edinboro University VP.

“Everybody is somebody’s baby. You may not be a parent yet, but everybody is somebody’s baby, so that is how you treat them,” Berger said.

Congratulations to Amy Berger, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.