Golden Apple Award- Andrea Myers

Leaders are readers and readers are leaders. That’s why we know this week’s Golden Apple Award winner is creating the next generation of young leaders.

Mrs. Andrea Myers teaches 7th grade reading at Iroquois Junior-Senior High School. This veteran of the classroom did not decide until she was 21 to be a teacher. Nearly two decades later, she finds daily joy watching her students grow.

“Watching my children succeed and then just watching them become academically successful and then watching the smiles on their face saying ‘Mrs. Myers, look what I did!'” said Andrea Myers, Golden Apple Award Winner.

Mrs. Myers has found success in the classroom by having heart, the willingness to do the hard work, and a few other key ingredients.

“Patience, compassion, and just understanding that every child is different. They learn a different way, not every child learns the same way. I try to use different ways of meeting those needs for reach of my kids.” Myers said.

“I like her because she is so understanding about people. When they have struggles, she’s understanding when they’re reading and she’s helpful to children. I just love reading because of her.” said Ella Smith, Student Nominator.

“You know, reading is so fundamental. When she’s done in there is create a desire to read, and read, and more. That’s how we learn.” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Andrea Myers, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.