Golden Apple Award: Branden Williams

A math teacher in the Wattsburg School District is using some of the experiences of his school-aged years to be a Golden Apple Award-winning teacher.

From Ohio to Edinboro University to a 7th grade math class at Wattsburg Middle School, teacher Branden Williams makes sure students know his class is for more than just learning math.

“I let them know on day one that I’m here for a lot more than just math. Whether it’s social issues, family issues, relationship issues with friends, boyfriends, girlfriends or whatever, I am just here to support them,” said Branden Williams, Golden Apple Award winner.

Mr. Williams meant so much to student Angel Troutman that she nominated him for the Golden Apple Award.

“During 7th grade, I did have a lot of struggles with friends and relationships all around. Mr. Williams would always be there for me and he helped me many times with math or social problems.” said Angel Troutman, Student Nominator.

“I had some challenging times growing up as a kid and had some teachers who were there for me and really impacted me. I wanted to emulate those teachers who I had in the past and just be that person for as many kids as I could,” Williams said.

“Students don’t care what you know until they know that you care. I think Mr. Williams really exhibits the caring. He takes an interest in his students outside of the classroom and I think that really makes them produce for him,” said Dr. Andrew Pushchak, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Branden Williams, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.

You can nominate your favorite teacher by visiting the Golden Apple Page of YourErie.com.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists