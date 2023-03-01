It’s hard to believe but this week is the 20th Golden Apple Award of the 2022-23 school year, and this week, the Elizabeth Lee Black School at the Barber National Institute got a visit.

Brent Manti is the adaptive physical education teacher at the Elizabeth Lee Black School at the Barber National Institute.

This calling came when Mr. Manti was a student at Edinboro University.

“Doing a lot of work with the students on campus with disabilities, I knew immediately that’s what I wanted to get into – working with younger students with intellectual and physical disabilities. Having this school here in my hometown is the perfect job opportunity and it was awesome when they offered me the job,” said Brent Manti, Golden Apple Award winner.

Mr. Manti has been teaching for five years and enjoys the daily challenge.

“I really like the challenge of having to adapt every lesson I have to someone who has a mental or physical disability. This keeps me on my toes and being creative. Just that challenge alone I like to try new things out and see what the kids like and don’t like – keeps them coming back,” Manti added.

Like many students here, pre-K through age 22, this week’s student nominator Ava Carone loves school because of the pool and gym class. Her favorite activities are playing games, bowling, bean bag toss, and working out on the treadmills.

“He’s a very good teacher, and I like how his personality is. He’s a really fun teacher to have as our gym teacher,” said Ava Carone, student nominator.

“The positivity that he has, has enabled him to develop opportunities that not only engage and empower these individuals, but also opportunities that they definitely deserve to experience,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, PennWest University.