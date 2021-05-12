It’s time for the 30th Golden Apple Award presentation of the 30th year of celebrating teachers on JET 24 Action News.

No other franchise in local TV history has run as long or has been as successful as the JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award.

Chastity Miodus is an emotional support teacher at Waterford Elementary School. She started her college years in physical therapy but her coaching experience led her to teaching and then to special education.

“That’s honestly all I know and I enjoy working through those behaviors, if students are struggling or just seeing small milestones that they meet.” Miodus said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Miodus kept her students focused and on task, like this week’s student nominator, Kevin Nearhoof.

“She’s a good teacher and she’s been my teacher since kindergarten.” Nearhoof said.

Ten years into her career, Miodus says building relationships is the key to success in the classroom.

“Just being around them, walking in and seeing them first thing in the morning, checking in ‘How was your night last night?’ I have that relationship with them and I love hearing what they did last night.” Miodus said.

“We have a teacher here who has tirelessly given up her time and energy to this little boy. She definitely is a model for every Golden Apple teacher.” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin.

Congratulations to Chastity Miodus, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award.