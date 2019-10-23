1  of  2
Breaking News
McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to close for remainder of the week due to gas leak McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to dismiss early due to potential gas leak

Golden Apple Award- Chris Loomis

Golden Apple Award

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Golden Apple Nomination Form


Don't forget, you can nominate your favorite teacher all year 'round!

For a complete list of rules, click here.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar