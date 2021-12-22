Golden Apple Award: Collegiate Academy teacher Chad Teixeira

He may have taken a career detour, but this week’s Golden Apple Award-winning teacher is finally back in the classroom where he always wanted to be.

Chad Teixeira has been teaching at Erie’s Collegiate Academy for four years. He came to the profession a little later in life, after a detour.

“Initially, I wanted to be a professor. But, I had a child my senior year of college and that changed my plan. Then, I had to join the workforce and provide for a child.” said Chad Teixeira, Golden Apple Award winner.

After working at a supervisor for a freight company, Mr. T eventually went back to school and fulfilled his dream to work with young people.

Noelle Skarupski, this week’s student nominator, says she sees Mr. Teixeira as not only as a teacher, but a mentor.

“I think anyone can be a mentor whether they’re younger or older. Everybody has something to give and can mentor one another to create better people overall.” Teixeira said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“He makes his classroom a comfortable environment for any student. No matter your gender, sexuality, race, nobody’s going to discriminate against you for who you are when Mr. T is around.” said Noelle Skarupski, student nominator.

“I guess I applaud him for creating an environment that provides a comfortable venue for discussing those things that are often uncomfortable.” said Mary Jo Melvin, PhD, Edinboro University.

Congratulations, Chad Teixeira is this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award.