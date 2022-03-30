Never before has there been such an enthusiastic cheering at a Golden Apple Award presentation.

Students demonstrated their appreciation of David Buona, a history and social studies teacher at Corry Middle School. He said he appreciates seeing the growth in middle school students.

“They start off as young kids that are just trying to find their way. By the time they leave, they have a path. It’s a rewarding career,” said David Buona, Golden Apple Award winner.

Buona, an Edinboro University graduate, said after 19 years in the classroom he still has the energy and passion for teaching young people about the world around them.

“The best part of being a teacher is the kids. I think to be an effective teacher, you have to relate to them. Show them you enjoy what you do. If you enjoy what you do, they’ll enjoy your class,” Buona said.

This week’s Student Nominator said all of the students in Mr. Buona’s class know that when they go through the classroom door, they’re going to have fun learning.

Not only do the students like Mr. Buona, Edinboro University appreciated his success.

“He’s a mentor that ignites their potential. When you do that in a classroom, learning occurs,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to David Buona, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.