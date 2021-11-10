Golden Apple Award- Jennifer Porsch

A first grade teacher in North East is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Mrs. Jennifer Porsch has been teaching for 20 years, the last 16 in first grade.

She says she loves the progress that children make at that age. Student nominator Enzo Verga agrees.

“I didn’t know how to spell look and now she taught me how to spell look.” said Enzo Verga, Student Nominator.

Enzo’s mom says she never thought she could be so grateful for the impact a teacher would have on her son.

“I make them feel comfortable that this is a safe place. I want them to have trust and feel comfortable here and I want the parents to feel the same way,” said Jennifer Porsch, Golden Apple Award Winner. “As a teacher-mom, there’s nothing more nerve wracking then not being with your children during the day and letting someone else taking care of them. I treat them as my own.”

Mrs. Porsch has great success in the classroom because she’s promised these children and their parents that she’ll take care of their heart and mind.

“My job is to protect them and keep them safe, both physically and mentally and if they’re hurting, I’m hurting,” Porsch said. “I want to make sure that I protect them and they protect each other.”

“Enzo mentioned in the letter that not only does he know, but his whole class knows that she’s going to provide a comfortable, safe, and loving environment where there are no bullies. Bullies are not allowed in the room.” said Mary Jo Melvin, PhD, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Jennifer Porsch, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.

You can nominate your favorite teacher by visiting the Golden Apple Page of YourErie.com.