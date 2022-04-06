Jessica Wall has only been teaching for half of a school year at the Charter School of Excellence and she already has earned the Golden Apple Award.

“It is amazing. It is the best feeling I have ever had. I’m very surprised, but I’m very thankful for everyone in here. I’m thankful for my students and my school,” said Jessica Wall, Golden Apple Award winner.

Her success came from her positive attitude in the classroom. Students said she’s fun and comes to school really happy.

“I want to be lead by example, so I want to be that positive influence on all of my students. I just want to be that positive person they can look to every day,” Wall said.

“I nominated Miss Wall because she’s a teacher you can always count on, and she always makes you smile, and she’ll make you laugh. I always like being around her because she’ll brighten your day up,” said Rayna Huggler, student nominator.

While many teachers credit their former teachers for showing them what works in a classroom, Wall said she acknowledges her students.

“Honestly, I let these kids change my life. I let them show me the teacher that I should be and need to be, and they help me rise to the occasion. They’re learning science and I’m learning how to be a better teacher,” Wall said.

“There is such a good relationship between her and her students, not only an academic relationship but a personal relationship. They know they can count on her, and that’s so important. Once you earn the trust of your students, only wonderful things can happen in the classroom,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin of Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Jessica Wall, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.