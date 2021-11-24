Golden Apple Award: Jessica Warren

There is more to learn in the kitchen than just how to cook.

Lessons in life are being taught by this week’s Golden Apple Award winner from the Erie County Technical School.

This kitchen is where Chef Jessica Warren does most of her teaching at the Erie County Technical School.

It has been her professional home for four years after spending years in kitchens all over the country.

“I was in Florida, Alaska, Georgia, random other places, Savannah for a little bit. I worked in a lot of hotels in the hospitality industry,” said Jessica Warren, Golden Apple Award Winner.

This week’s student nominator praises Chef Warren for encouraging her love of cooking and always being available.

“It’s really important to me that kids can come in and know if their day is bad and you don’t have anyone else to talk to. We are here. We can help you. Because we went through it and understand and sometimes people just don’t have that,” said Warren.

The culinary students learn a lot in the kitchen. How to cook, how to clean, and how to have confidence.

“She’s very uplifting. Every time I don’t know what I’m doing, chef I don’t know how to make this, she says put your mind to it, stop think about it. The thinking aspect is just too much at times and she says stop thinking and just do it, and when you do that you become more confident and things become a lot easier,” said Adessa Hoover, Student Nominator.

“Teach me I learn, challenge me I grow, but believe in me and I succeed, and I think these students will succeed because of her belief in them,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD, Edinboro University.

That is why Jessica Warren is this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.

