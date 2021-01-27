After nearly two decades in the classroom, a Millcreek kindergarten teacher receives her very first Golden Apple Award.

Julie Ottavio has her mom to thank for a pronouncement that has led to 19 years in a kindergarten classroom.

“My mom told me I was going to be a school teacher and I told her no. Then, when I was in college, I just really wanted to work with kids and I always wanted to be a mom, so my mom was right and it was a perfect fit for me.” Ottavio said.

Ottavio loves it because it’s never the same twice with these little people.

“They come in at the beginning of the year and they are relying on us teachers, and by the end., they can kind of do things on their own and you’ve seen how much they’ve grown and it’s amazing to know that you had a part of that.” Ottavio said.

The interest Mrs. Ottavio takes in her students hasn’t escaped little Delaney Marnen’s mom, who is also a kindergarten teacher.

“She sings her songs and she does little dances and she was one on one reading with her online and she didn’t have to do that, but she goes above and beyond.” said Megan Romines, mother of Delaney.

“She teachers really good and she’s fun.” Marnen said.

Dr. Mary Jo Melvin of Edinboro University says kindergarten is a critical time in a child’s life.

“It’s that transition into school life, it’s that sneak preview to what school is all about and you need a special teacher.” Dr. Melvin said.

Congratulations to Julie Ottavio, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.