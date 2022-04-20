Katie Thompson has been teaching for over 10 years in the General McLane School District.

Being recognized with a Golden Apple Award proved to be an overwhelmingly joyful experience for Mrs. Thompson. The Edinboro University graduate’s dream of being a teacher grew from her positive experience with an art teacher.

“When I was an elementary school student, my art teacher gave me a place where I felt like I belonged. I try to do that for my kids,” said Katie Thompson, Golden Apple Award Winner.

Art is sometimes an overlooked or less respected subject than others. What Mrs. Thompson provides these young people is more than lessons in drawing, painting, and pottery. It’s the art of respect and compassion.

“She gives us compliments, she tells us she loves us, and it’s welcoming to go in her class every single day,” said Hayley Connor, Student Nominator.

“It’s hard for students to learn if they have a lot of extra stuff going on or maybe they don’t have a place they can communicate or talk to someone. I think if you can pair teaching with a caring outlook, students are able to learn just a little bit more,” Thompson said.

“She’s teaching them to think creatively, how to solve problems, and how to overcome obstacles and that’s what we want teachers to do. Like she said, she’s helping them find themselves,” said Dr. Scott Miller, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Katie Thompson, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.