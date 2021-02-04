Golden Apple Award- Kristen Blackmon

When a young person can’t speak for themselves, often times a parent will speak for them. That’s exactly the story line for this week’s Golden Apple Award presentation.

Kristen Blackmon is a special education teacher at Rolling Ridge Elementary School in Harborcreek.

A 15-year veteran of teaching kids with special needs, Mrs. Blackmon loves what she does because you never know what to expect.

“Every day can be different. They got their good moods, their bad moods, you see a lot of growth in behavior and academics and an overall change in the kids.” Blackmon said.

“Parents entrust teachers will their most prized possession, their children.” said Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D.

The work Mrs. Blackmon does in this class every day not only makes a difference in the lives of people like this, but also their families’ lives.

Rhys Burrows is in this class. His dad wrote us to say that having a son with autism is admittedly hard. It often feels hopeless. He worries his son might not find his way, but Mrs. Blackmon helped to eliminate this worry.

“It said in the letter that Mrs. Blackmon has given us our family a sense of hope. He’s given this little boy a sense of belief and courage that will enable him to become the person he was meant to be.” Dr. Melvin said.

“I love what I do and know its important, but that extra validation makes me feel good.”

If you know a teacher that makes a difference like Kristen Blackmon, nominate them on the Golden Apple page of YourErie.com