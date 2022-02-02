Golden Apple Award- Lance Strasser

It’s the last school year for Villa Maria students to attend classes at their longtime school on West 8th street. It’s also the last year for a well-loved villa teacher.

Lance Strasser teaches Latin and World History. Early in life, he always thought he’d be an explorer of some sort, but he said he never thought about teaching.

“It was an accident, I’ll be honest with you. I got a call from Prep in 1981 or 82, a teacher was ill at the time, so I got to come in the middle of the year and stayed on. It was wonderful. I couldn’t have asked to have found a better career,” said Lance Strasser, Golden Apple winner.

A trio of student nominators feel fortunate to have Mr. Strasser.

“I start my day off in his class, so I have him first period. It’s just such a good start to the day because he’s always reassuring us that everything’s going to be okay, even though we’re super stressed,” said Olivia Kallner, Student Nominator.

“He is the sweetest person. He genuinely cares about everybody’s feelings in his classroom. He takes everyone’s mental health into consideration when he teaches,” said Kaylin Laird, Student Nominator.

“We’re always just happy to come to school and be in his class every single day,” said Hannah Mikovich, Student Nominator.

Before he retires and closes the book on his teaching career, we wanted to find out what advice does Strasser offer new teachers for success in the classroom?

“You got to be flexible and be realistic with your expectations. When you get students, you start exactly where they are. You can’t say ‘You should know this already’ or ‘You had this in 8th grade’ You can’t operate under assumptions like that. You got to figure that out and sometimes it takes a long time,” Strasser said.

“I think he shares his love and passion for teaching and being in the classroom with students. I think when a teacher does that, his love for teaching becomes their love for learning,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Congratulations for a brilliant career and for being named this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.