Golden Apple Award: Lauren Kelly

This week’s Golden Apple Award winning teacher first came to the Harborcreek School District as a student teacher.

Mrs. Lauren Kelly is a math teacher who teaches three different levels of geometry.

A 13 year veteran of the classroom, Mrs. Kelly admits math was always her best subject.

“I wasn’t always the strongest math student in school, but when I went on to high school one of my math teachers really inspired me. When you have a good math teacher they can really make a difference, so I wanted to be that person for my students,” said Lauren Kelly, Golden Apple Winner.

This week’s student nominator Reagan Rand said Mrs. Kelly has the classroom that everyone wants to be in.

“She cares about all of her students and tries to get to know each and everyone of them and helps with whatever they need help with whether its math or life in general,” said Reagan Rand, Student Nominator.

And it’s that care and concern about life in general that is the secret sauce for this teacher.

“I always take the first week of school to get to know them because they’re not going to learn from someone that they don’t like. So I always focus on getting that relationship with them and then focus on academic content after that,” Kelly said.

“To the world you may be one person, but to one person you are the world. Mrs. Kelly is that person. I think she’s the world to not only Reagan, but all her students. I think she’s that somebody that makes everybody feel like a somebody,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD, Edinboro University.

Thank you Lauren Kelly, this weeks JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.

