Golden Apple Award: Lauren Stonis

For 31 years, JET 24 and Edinboro University have been honoring teachers with the Golden Apple Award.

This week, the recognition goes to a Parker Middle School teacher who comes from a family of teachers.

Miss. Lauren Stonis teaches fifth grade at Parker Middle School. Nine years in the classroom and she loves it everyday.

“When I can make a difference in a kids life, change their outlook on what they do and how smart they can be and how much they have to offer, it means the world to me,” said Lauren Stonis, Golden Apple Winner.

Miss. Stonis means the world to Cooper Haywood. He’s in eighth grade now but visits her often and insists this teacher changed his life.

“I like her attitude. It was very positive towards the students. Her lessons were fun and entertaining and she had a way with connecting with the students,” said Cooper Haywood, Student Nominator.

“You have a lot to offer. It may not be something academic, maybe you’re good at art, in the band, in theater or chorus. I think you need to look at the kid as a whole and say you matter,” said Stonis.

“I think we all had teachers in elementary school, middle school, or high school that pushed us and challenged us, but were also kind to us, inspired us to be better people and better students. That’s what we try to do here with the Golden Apple Award Program is to recognize teachers who really do make an incredible difference,” said Dr. Michael Hannon, Edinboro University.

