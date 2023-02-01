Unless you’re in a school play, middle school drama isn’t always a good thing, but this week’s Golden Apple teacher has been known to help her students navigate that drama successfully.

Leah Bootes, this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, thought she wanted to be a school counselor, but decided a classroom full of middle school students was a better fit for her personality.

“I just like to be weird and quirky, and the kids are kind of that way too. So, they let me be myself and they don’t make fun of me too bad for it. (Is weird and quirky kind of inherent in middle school-aged kids?) Yes,” said Leah Bootes, Golden Apple winner.

Bootes has been teaching eighth-grade English since 2014 and believes being a good teacher is being a good listener.

“Kids always need somebody to listen to them. When you’re a teenager, you might not always want to always share something with your parents,” said Bootes. “I like to be here for the kids if they have a question or just want to talk through some issues.”

That’s exactly what this week’s student nominator needed when she was going through some middle school drama.

“One day, I was sitting in the classroom and I was like ‘Mrs. Bootes, I need help,’ and she said ‘what’s wrong?’ She just talked through everything with me and gave me advice, because it’s nice to have someone there for you,” said Miley Reitz, student nominator.

This Golden Apple winner’s secret to success is this: if students know she cares about them outside the classroom, they will perform better inside the classroom. And those who teach teachers to teach think Mrs. Bootes is doing an excellent job.

“She really concentrates on bringing learning to life. That’s what she does for her students –actively engages them in the lesson and lets them participate actively to get a good grasp on the subject matter. You can see that coming through,” said Dr. Andy Pushchak, PennWest University.