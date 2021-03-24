Golden Apple Award- Leah Johnson

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner helps her students make better choices. That’s the hallmark of a great teacher.

Mrs. Leah Johnson has been teaching for 15 years. Her teacher inspired her.

“Honestly, I had some amazing teachers as a kid and I wanted to be able to make a difference and help kiddos like all of these guys every day to be able to know that they are incredible and they can do anything they set their minds to.” Johnson said.

Making sure her students are happy and healthy has helped Mrs. Johnson and her students succeed in the COVID-19 pandemic environment, like this week’s student nominator Bailee Foutz.

“Well, she’s really, really nice to all of us and she never gets super angry at us. She makes learning super fun for all of us and I love her as my teacher.” Foutz said.

“If they don’t enjoy it, they’re not going to engage in it. If they don’t feel like they are an active part of their training, then they aren’t going to learn those skills or use those skills, but when you can design leprechaun houses to teach area and perimeter, it makes it much more interesting than looking at a math page in a book.” Johnson said.

“This teacher really shows her students that she cares about them and loves them, letting them know that she’s glad to be there and glad to be there with them.” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin.

Congratulations to Leah Johnson, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.