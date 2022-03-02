Lisa Oesterling has been teaching in the Fort LeBoeuf School District for 24 years, the last eight at Robison Elementary.

Her father was a teacher and she’s always loved working with children and helping people, especially 4th graders.

“I love their sense of humor, I love reading to them and introducing them to new books and trying to spark reading interest in them,” said Lisa Oesterling, Golden Apple Award winner.

The veteran teacher has found what it takes to be a success in the classroom.

“Making connections with them and presenting material to them in a way that they’re engaged and engaged with me so I can help them the best way possible,” Oesterling said.

Connor Friend, this week’s student nominator, says Mrs. Oesterling keeps her classes delicious and fun, with chocolate chip cookies and the game “Sparkle”

“Sparkle is a game we play to review spelling words. We don’t get to it every week, but they love to play it. It’s a fun game to review their spelling,” Oesterling said.

“This year, Mrs. Oesterling puts learning in fun ways, which makes things for us,” said Connor Friend, Student Nominator.

“She creates a very calm classroom where mistakes are learning opportunities. She has a recipe for an A+ classroom,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Lisa Oesterling, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.