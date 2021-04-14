Golden Apple Award- Lon Jenkins

JET 24 honored this week’s Golden Apple Award winner just in the nick of time.

When the final bell sounds this school year, it’ll be the end of a very successful teaching career for General McLane educator Lon Jenkins.

Jenkins has been teaching English for 36 years. He began in Fairview and then at General McLane High School. He’s a world away from where he thought he’d be teaching.

“I had been an exchange student in the Netherlands in high school and I thought I would return to the Netherlands and be an English teacher there. After student teaching, I liked working with American students so much I stayed home and taught here instead.” Jenkins said.

And it’s a good thing for students like this week’s student nominator Maya Wilcox. Wilcox said she never really loved English until she had Mr. Jenkins. He has helped her to understand and succeed.

“He’s an extremely hard working teacher who made English really interesting. I like coming in every day because I learn something new every day.” Wilcox said.

“I can’t really take credit. It’s the works that we cover. We have an incredible textbook that covers Plato and Shakespeare and a wide variety of things, so working with great artists makes it easy to teach literature.” Jenkins said. “When you see the light bulb over a student’s head, they get it, they appreciate it, and they enjoy it.”

“I definitely think Mr. Jenkins is a change agent and he’s bringing about a change in all of these young people. I think that will enable them to be better citizens as they go down their career paths.” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin.

Congratulations to Lon Jenkins, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award.