Golden Apple Award: Maria Ehrman

We are honoring a teacher for her outstanding work in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s when she made a real impact on this week’s student nominator.

Mrs. Maria Ehrman teaches 8th grade at Our Lady of Peace. She says she has always wanted to be a school teacher.

“When I was a little girl, I used to put my poor neighbors through the, we used to do math and we used a chalk board for a long long time,” said Maria Ehrman, winner of this week’s Golden Apple Award.

Mrs. Ehrman has been teaching for 25 years. Her parents were both teachers. Teaching in a pandemic has had its challenges, but student nominator Kara Stilley says Mrs. Ehrman was supportive.

“She was very helpful and she understood if work wasn’t done, she would always give you an extra day,” said Kara Stilley, student nominator. “She was always nice and understanding.”

After 31 years of honoring hundreds of school teachers, the key to being a great teacher remains the same.

“You have to love them and respect them. When you work with them, you have that type of relationship that you can build from there. You have to be honest and you have to be sincere.” Ehrman said.

“I’ve always believed that students need good role models more so than critics and I think Mrs. Ehrman is definitely fulfilling that role,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PhD at Edinboro University.

If you know a teacher you’d like to honor, you can nominate them on the Golden Apple page of YourErie.com.

