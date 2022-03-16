For Mrs. Meghan Forte, third grade teacher at Springfield Elementary School, teaching is all she’s ever wanted to do.

After 13 years in the classroom, she said she believed that teaching kids at that age is the best job ever. As her predecessor once told her “third grade is the center of the universe.”

“They are just the perfect age to still love school and still love their teachers. They can do so much by themselves,” said Meghan Forte, Golden Apple Award winner.

“She’s a wonderful teacher. She really makes stuff really exciting for us, because she plans parties and activities, really fun activities and field trips,” said Brooke Rogers, student nominator.

Beaming with pride at this student’s love for her teacher is Dr. Mary Jo Melvin of Edinboro University. She said she had both Mrs. Forte and the principal as her students. Melvin said she sees good things happening in this classroom.

“We have the ingredients for success for sure. We have a classroom that’s a really positive learning environment. Those kids are not afraid to make mistakes and you can tell they really love being there,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We asked Mrs. Forte what her secret is.

“I don’t know if there’s a ‘secret sauce.’ I try my best every day to be a good listener and to help them when they need help and not to be afraid to make mistakes so they can come here and learn and grow throughout,” Forte said.

Congratulations to Mrs. Meghan Forte, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.