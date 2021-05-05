Golden Apple Award- Melinda Marshall

Preparing future teachers is the role of this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. She’s a living example of what it takes to be a great teacher.

Melinda Marshall is an education profession pathway teacher at McDowell High School. She’s teaching these young people to be teachers. It’s a dream job for her that came late, after time in the military and raising a family.

“I’ve always just wanted to work with students. It brings me joy, it makes me happy to wake up in the morning and get to know these students and be part of their lives.” Marshall said.

We asked Marshall what the secret is to gain the admiration of her students.

“I don’t know if there’s a secret. I think it’s building relationships with students and making sure you create a safe place for them to be at and want to learn, and developing that kind of climate within the classroom.” Marshall said.

This week’s student nominator says Mrs. Marshall is kind, supportive and enthusiastic with a positive attitude that makes a difference.

“You can have any conversation with her and she will be there. She’ll give you the honest truth and you can tell her anything, like a best friend who is a teacher.” said Lillian Stoops.

“I think she’s truly invested in her students and that investment is definitely going to pay off.” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin.

Congratulations to Melinda Marshall, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award.

A quick note that next week will be the final Golden Apple Award of the school year.