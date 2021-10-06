Golden Apple Award: Melissa Higley

We begin our 31st year of honoring teachers with the Golden Apple Award. To kick off the school year, JET 24 Action News Lou Baxter went to the far corner of Erie County to honor this special teacher.

This year at Columbus Elementary School in the Corry School District where we surprised 5th grade teacher Mrs. Melissa Higley.

“I am shocked, excited. I’m pregnant, I’m hormonal, I kinda want to cry I’m so happy.” Higley said.

Mrs. Higley has been teaching at the school for seven years. She went to this school as a child where the seeds of being a teacher were planted.

“I think I just always had really good relationships with all my teachers. There was one particular teacher in high school I connected with. She was so much fun and I just really wanted to do it myself.” Higley said.

Last year, Mrs. Higley was a virtual teacher so she’s happy to be see students again.

“Last year, I was the remote teacher, and I loved it and I loved my kids so much,” Mrs. Higley said. “I just love interacting with kids and being able to watch them grow throughout the years.”

Student nominator Abigail Bruner had Mrs. Higley last year as her virtual teacher.

“She would always make a day fun, even if it was a rainy day and not everything would come on, she always found a way to make it fun,” Bruner said. “She always found a way to put a smile on our face,”

“After being in there and reading that letter, I can honestly say I think these children will never ever forget the way this teacher makes them feel,” said Mary Jo Melvin, PHD.

Congratulations to Mrs. Melissa Higley, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists