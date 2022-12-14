Every once in a while, a rookie can be the star of the game, and that’s exactly the story at Erie’s Montessori Regional Charter School.

That’s where we find this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Michael Long has a degree in philosophy and had worked outside of education, before returning to the classroom as a teaching assistant at Montessori Regional Charter School. He began teaching math this year when Montessori added a 7th grade and is surprised to be honored.

“It’s a great unexpected honor. This is my first year teaching, so it’s a real affirmation for me. It’s very sweet,” said Michael Long, Golden Apple winner.

Mr. Long is passionate about math and is gratified when students understand it.

“I think math is, obviously really important, and it’s really fun. I so enjoy teaching this subject. Our motto these days at Montessori is that it all starts with a spark. Well, you really do see that spark in education,” Long added.

This week’s student nominator used to struggle with math. She said Mr. Long is a kind man who helps every single one of his students so much so that his help has allowed her to move into advanced math.

“He just takes the extra mile to make sure we understand math and stuff, which is something I really struggle with. It’s really nice to see a teacher care for his people,” said Rose Hadden, student nominator.

“She had this teacher who takes the time to ensure that the students understand math, that they understand that math is part of everyday life from the minute they get up to the minute they go to bed. Math is all around them. They can do math, and he installs that belief in them,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Penn West University.