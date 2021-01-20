Golden Apple Award- Mitchell Shreve

When your father, your grandfather, and your uncles are all school teachers, it’s a good bet you will end up teaching school too. That’s exactly what happened with this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Mitchell Shreve is the Phys-Ed teacher at Neason Hill Elementary School. He’s an Edinboro University alum and he’s been teaching there for six years.

We asked Mitchell when did he decide to become a teacher.

“I come from a family of teachers, so pretty much once I figured out I wasn’t going to be a pro athlete, it’s been teaching since then.” Shreve said.

Shreve says there’s not much better than being able to run around the gym with a bunch of kids every day and call it work. But, there’s a lesson in what he teaches young people.

“There’s a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things and you just try to get the best well-rounded kids that you can.” Shreve said.

We asked Shreve what’s the best part after six years.

“The look on someone’s face when they accomplish something. The time they get it right, the look of happiness and joy, that’s what keeps me coming back every day.” Shreve said.

“He enjoys it, he’s engaged. The students see that and that’s so very important.” said Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D.

Emma Stirling nominated Mr. Shreve, and joined the faculty for his surprise.

“I like him because, at Christmas, he dresses up as an elf, passes out candy canes to each classroom, and he plays sports with us.” Stirling said.

Congratulations to Mitchell Shreve, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.