Paul Ferrick teaches first grade in the Millcreek School District. Unlike many, he’s not one of those teachers who grew up always wanting to be a teacher.

“When I was in college, I was studying something else and it wasn’t appealing to me, and all the roommates were in education, so I thought I would give it a try. After 34 years, I’m the last man standing,” said Ferrick.

Ferrick enjoys reading to the students, and after 34 years in the classroom, he still feels like he does something important every day.

JET 24 and Penn West University have been honoring teachers with the Golden Apple Award for 33 years. This week was a full circle moment as Mr. Ferrick won a Golden Apple once before way back in our very first year.

“You don’t think about stuff like this when you get into the career. It’s a nice acknowledgment, but never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get it once, let alone twice,” Ferrick said.

He got it again this time thanks to a glowing nomination from little Remle Dahl.

“He’s very kind and he’s very funny, and I think he does very good on our math and ABCs,” said Remle Dahl, student nominator.

He’s not only good at teaching math and the ABCs but other important life skills, too.

“Organization, focus, structure, teamwork and most importantly kindness. I think that Mr. Ferrick is definitely empowering these young people for success as they move on in their education journey,” said Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D., Penn West University.

And once again, this week’s Golden Apple Award winner received an investment from Big Ideas Learning.

“We believe that investing in education is investing in the future, and with someone like Mr. Ferrick who has won this award not once but twice, we know that our sponsorship of $250 is going to go a long way with a teacher who has made such an impact in his classroom,” said Jill McCormick, Big Ideas Learning.

Congratulations Paul Ferrick a two-time JET 24 Penn West University Golden Apple Award winner!