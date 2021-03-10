Golden Apple Award- Paul Semrau

After retiring from the phone company, this week’s Golden Apple Award winning schoolteacher embarked on a new career.

7th grade science teacher Paul Semrau has been teaching 13 years since retiring from the phone company. He’s found his passion and says he’s helping these young people find theirs.

“My wish for their life is to find something they like to do and hopefully it turns into a job. This isn’t my job, this is my vacation. I get to teach science, spend my day with wonderful kids, they keep me going. I appreciate them.” Semrau said.

And they appreciate him, like Ella Archer, this week’s student nominator. Ella says he’s willing to talk for however long you need about anything.

“He’s just there for everyone. He’ll help you with anything you need and he’s just a great person.” Archer said.

“Education was difficult for me, and I always remember the special teacher in my life who took the time to make sure that I got it.” Semrau said. “I hope to do the same thing, to take time out of my day to take a deep breath and say ‘How can I touch a student who maybe is not getting it?'”

“Teachers plant seeds that last a lifetime and I think Mr. Senrau definitely is planting some seeds that will last a lifetime for these students/” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin.

If you know a special teacher like Mr. Semrau that you would like to honor, you can nominate them on the Golden Apple page of YourErie.com.