Tonight we present the final JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award of the school year.

This award goes to a veteran teacher in the Fort Leboeuf School District.

Mrs. Renee Kovacs is a stand out second grade teacher at Waterford Elementary School.

She was inspired by a teacher to be a teacher.

“I had a special teacher in third grade who I bonded with and I had the love of learning then, and I knew from that moment on I didn’t want to be anything else but a teacher, and an elementary teacher,” said Renee Kovacs, Golden Apple Winner.

That dream became a reality 31 years ago. So what is it she brings to the classroom from her third grade mentor?

“She had such a love of learning and made learning fun, and I feel like every day I’m up on stage and you just try to think of anything you can do to make a game out of it, to make a fun activity out of it, just to make learning fun because that’s the way the children are going to remember,” said Kovacs.

Her passionate enthusiastic style of teaching motivates the young people in her class like Evrett Kunbiak.

“She makes everything really fun and has these special games that makes everyone want to learn more about what she’s teaching us,” said Evrett Kubiak, Student Nominator.

“She really understands what needs to happen in a second grade classroom. She recognizes their strengths, their weaknesses, what their needs are, and when you do that in a classroom, you connect with children,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Those connections result in inspired motivated students.

Congratulations Renee Kovacs, our 30th and final JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.