Golden Apple Award- Robert Green

A veteran teacher in the Penncrest School District is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

“If you have not met the most amazing teacher in the Penncrest School District, let me introduce you to my teacher, Mr. Robert Green.”

That’s how first grader Brady Harper opened his nomination letter for Mr. Green, a 22-year veteran teacher. Green was a bit emotional being recognized with the Golden Apple.

“I’m overjoyed.” Mr. Green said. “I love it. I love teaching and I love when the kids learn something and I can see it in their eyes and they’re able to do something today that they weren’t able to do yesterday. It’s why I keep coming back to teaching. I’ve been here for 22 years and I’ll never retire.”

Young Brady says he struggled with reading and writing as a first grader, but Mr. Green changed that.

“He helped me learn to read and helped me learn new stuff and helped us spell some words too.” Green said.

“He noticed that Brady was struggling with reading. He noticed that Brady was struggling with writing. He went one step further and made a difference and now Brady can say ‘I am a reader’ and ‘I am a writer.'”

“He loves his children so much. We’re just so thankful for everything he’s done, not only for Brady but for everyone else. We love him so much.” said Lynnette Stein, Brady’s mom.

That’s why Robert Green of Saegertown Elementary School is this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award