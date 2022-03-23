One teacher from Mercyhurst Prep has found a fun and effective way to teach history.

It’s called reacting to the past, and it is one of the reasons this teacher was nominated for this week’s Golden Apple Award.

Ryan Maloney has been teaching for eight years and has spent the last five at Mercyhurst Prep.

His career decision was influenced by some great teachers at Harborcreek High School, as well as his love for history.

“I had some good teachers in high school. Some that inspired me, and I love the content. I’m a history guy. So for me it made sense to do something where I get to share that all day long. I get paid to do something I like to do,” said Ryan Maloney, Golden Apple Winner.

Teaching students sitting in a circle isn’t the only creative way Mr. Maloney has found to teach them.

“I do a lot of simulations, a lot of games, core curriculum to the past. We play games, read sources, take on roles, try to solve the problems historical figures tried to do,” said Maloney.

This week’s student nominator said that Mr. Maloney makes learning history and social studies fun.

“Whether it’s teaching us about the 1968 democratic national convention, or having us reenact problems in the middle east, Mr. Maloney lets us learn history in a fun way that normally we wouldn’t get by taking notes or a test over and over again,” Conor Amendola, Student Nominator.

“I feel very comfortable saying that these students when they leave this classroom will not only know history, they’ll understand history,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Congratulations Ryan Maloney, this week’s JET 24 Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.