Golden Apple Award: Shannon Callaghan

A two-time Golden Apple Award winner surprises a teacher who is now a two-time winner herself.

There was some history this week at McDowell Intermediate when Assistant Principal Shannon Patton, a two-time Golden Apple winner, surprised Mrs. Shannon Callaghan with her second Golden Apple award.

Mrs. Callaghan has been teaching 13 years. As she once thought she wanted to be a veterinarian, she ended up following the advice of her college English teachers.

“They kind of banded together told me ‘This is what you need to do, you need to do something that you love and that you’re great at.’ I ended up doing something that I love every single day. I love my students and feel that I can make a difference,” said Shannon Callaghan, Golden Apple Winner.

Student nominator Andrew Sandell agrees.

“Everybody loves her class. You can go in there and ask any kid, they’ll tell you that she’s a really good teacher. She loves her class and her class loves her,” said Andrew Sandell, Student Nominator.

“Kids find a space in my classroom where they can talk and I always end up being the teacher that the kids come talk to,” Callaghan said.

“For young adults this age, they need that safe spot where they can sort out all the issues that they are experiencing,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

“The recognizing for a teacher like Shannon really speaks volumes about not only us as a school district, but the community in partnership and Edinboro University as well, how much we value the work that teachers are doing,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Millcreek Township School District Superintendent.

Congratulations to Shannon Callaghan, a two-time JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.