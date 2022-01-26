Golden Apple Award- Stephanie Vieira

A role model and a mentor. That’s what a 6th grade teacher was for this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. Now, she teaches 6th grade too.

Stephanie Vieira teaches 6th grade and understands the influence that a teacher can have. She says it was her 6th grade teacher that inspired her career decision. Today, she is having the same impact on her students.

“I try to get to know them, I try to treat them as people. I say all the time that we’re humans and we have to be respectful with each other. What do I say when we’re walking out the door every day? Be kind to each other. I just want them to grow up to be good, strong, kind people,” said Stephanie Vieira, Golden Apple Award Winner.

Student nominator Jazymn McGerl says Mrs. Vieira is a kind-hearted caring role model. She helps students with school work and personal stuff.

“If you want to talk to her out in the hall, you can talk to her in the hall and she makes learning fun. If we’re not understanding she’ll draw it on the white board so we understand it more,” said Jazymn McGerl, Student Nominator.

After 28 years in the classroom, this week’s Golden Apple Award winner has some worlds of encouragement for future teachers.

“I can’t imagine another job where you can, that wonderful intrinsic reward of seeing kids be successful and I have students now that are starting families and they come back and say hello. The rewards are definitely there,” Vieira said.

The education professionals at Edinboro University agree, Mrs. Vieira checks all the boxes of a Golden Apple teacher.

“Like Jazymn said, Mrs. Vieira is making the world a better place one student at a time and we just need to remember to be kind to one another,” said Dr. Erinn Lake, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Stephanie Vieira, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award.