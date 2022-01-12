Golden Apple Award: Svetlana Dedic

A young girl from a war torn country not far from Russia is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

Svetlana Dedic came to Erie as a 7-year old refugee from war-torn Azerbaijan. As a result of what she saw in her country, she grew up thinking she should be a lawyer someday.

“Did that for a while and worked in the legal field and that was wonderful. This is my calling, this is what I knew I wanted to do. I wanted to make a difference. Still young and impressionable and in the beginning is when I wanted to be the person that made the difference.” said Svetlana Dedic, Golden Apple Award Winner.

Now, seven years into her career in a classroom rather than a courtroom, she is teaching 6th grade at Clark Elementary School in Harborcreek and making the difference that she dreamed of.

“Days like this and moments like this are very motivational for me. I guess they go to show that even on those days that I walk out questioning myself that I must be touching somebody’s life in some way. That’s wonderful for me.” Dedic said.

This week’s Student Nominator says she’s had a hard time learning, especially during the pandemic. Mrs. Dedic has made a big difference.

“She makes it a lot easier to learn. She’s always open. If you have struggles, she understands. She’s there when you need her.” said Prudence Mae McQuiston, Student Nominator.

She is that someone who is giving all of these students to have the courage to become the doctors, the lawyer, the teachers that they were meant to be.” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Svetlana Dedic, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.