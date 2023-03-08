McDowell High School in Millcreek has a child development program and that’s what convinced this week’s Golden Apple Award-winning teacher that she wanted to work with kids.

Tara Biddle has been a teacher for 16 years. It was her 10th-grade child development program at McDowell High School that convinced her to work with children — a decision she doesn’t regret.

“I love watching their growth and all the improvements they make throughout the year. As an early elementary teacher, you are part counselor, part nurse and part teacher. I just love the warmth I receive from them, “said Tara Biddle, Golden Apple winner.

To have success in the classroom, Mrs. Biddle said it takes compassion and teamwork.

“I think you need to care and to be compassionate. Everyone’s background is different and everyone’s family situation is different, so communicating with parents and teaming together to work toward teaching our children,” Mrs. Biddle went on to say.

This week’s student nominator said sometimes in the middle of the school day, Mrs. Biddle has dance breaks so the kids can get the sillies out and focus on their work, but there are many other reasons why Lennon Trehoske nominated Mrs. Biddle for the Golden Apple Award.

“She lets us do fun morning work. And she lets us go in the back when we’re done, she teaches us new stuff and she says that she loves everybody,” said Lennon Trehoske, student nominator.

“If you expect perfection too much, you overlook a lot of the good happening in the classroom, and there’s a lot of good. Lennon loves school. He loves being there, so a lot of good things, and that’s why we came today to honor Mrs. Biddle,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin of PennWest University.