Congratulations to Amy Berger from Edinboro Elementary School, the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

This local teacher took home the big award on Wednesday night while being honored for her dedication to both her students and education.

For more than 30 years, JET 24 and Edinboro University have been surprising outstanding teachers with the Golden Apple Award.

It was Berger who took home the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Award for the 2021-2022 school year.

“I look at those kids and I treat them like I would want someone to treat my own, as their own child. Everybody is somebody’s baby and you go in there every day and show them the respect and the kindness you’d want your own kids to be treated with,” said Amy Berger, Teacher of the Year.

Berger was nominated by her student Mason Decker.