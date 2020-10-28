Golden Apple Award- Timea Kardos

There is nothing normal about this school year. Some teachers are teaching in the classroom. Some are teaching online.

This week, we meet a teacher who was teaching outside when she was surprised with the Golden Apple Award.

Mrs. Timea Kardos is a sixth grade teacher in the North East School District. She came to Erie from Romania when she was in the sixth grade. Her educational experience motivated her to become a teacher.

“So, I feel like I was the kind of student who slipped through the cracks of the system, and I did not want that to be the case. I decided to be a special ed teacher and now I’m a regular ed teacher teaching math. It’s been great.”

The pandemic has meant a lot of changes for teachers and students. Whether its virtual learning, learning in the classroom or on a beautiful autumn day, learning outside.

“It kind of feels a little bit not like my 11th year teaching, but more like my first year teaching because of the situation, but we’re making it work day by day.” Kardos said.

This week’s student nominator had Mrs. Kardos last year. She says her teacher’s bright smile and friendly, caring personality made her class the best part of the school day.

“She was so sweet and she would explain everything. If anyone had questions, she’d be right there. She was there for everyone. That’s why I loved her last year.” said Shanna Byers.

“I think every day through her smiles, she says to them that ‘I like you just the way you are.'” said Mary Jo Melvin, Ph.D, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Timea Kardos, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award. She joins the team of other Golden Apple Award winners in the North East School District in North East.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, we don’t want you favorite teacher to be forgotten. You can nominate them for a Golden Apple Award on the Contest Page of YourErie.com.