Tracey Coon is a first grade teacher at Grandview Elementary School in the Millcreek School District.

For 31 years, she has been entertaining and educating her audience of little people.

“Every day, they want to come to school. I try to make it fun because that’s what I wanted school to be like when I was a kid, lots of fun and learning crazy things every day. They want to learn and ready about great things and it seems to be working,” said Tracey Coon, Golden Apple Award winner.

We asked Tracy what is it that works best for her.

“I use voices, I dance and sing, and I bring all kinds of wild props. I have a guitar as well,” Coon said.

Students in Mrs. Coon’s class said they have a lot of fun especially when she takes an ordinary pen and turns it into Mr. Microphone to belt out the latest Lady Gaga hit or a musical memory from Barbra Streisand.

“She’s crazy and she’s really fun,” said Finley Hopkins, Student Nominator.

“Any individual that will dress like Max from The Grinch, Lady Gaga and take a pen and turn it into a microphone and sing, they deserve to be recognized,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Congratulations to Tracey Coon, this week’s JET 24 and Edinboro University Golden Apple Award winner.